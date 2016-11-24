Does the run game matter more in November?

0:42 Will Muschamp explains his Thanksgiving plans Pause

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

3:19 Pickled corndogs and Steak Sundae: only at the South Carolina State Fair

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

2:50 Rivals White Knoll and Lexington ready for playoff rematch