‘Korea cold’ and hungry: USC fans have bad memories of Birmingham

0:43 Three shot, one dead in Arthurtown near Shop Road Pause

1:00 Midlands Volleyball of Year: Blythewood's Gabby Waden

1:53 Dozier stepping up game in sophomore season

1:23 Midlands Girls Golfer of Year: Lexington's Gracyn Burgess

2:12 USC defense prepares for running QB, potent USF offense

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:18 Highlights: Zion Williamson sets Chick-fil-A Classic scoring record

0:59 Will Muschamp explains bowl practice philosophy

3:19 Pickled corndogs and Steak Sundae: only at the South Carolina State Fair