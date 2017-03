More Videos

1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

1:19 Birmingham Bowl report: USC offense will have to keep up with potent USF team

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

1:07 Reaction: Gamecocks headed to Birmingham Bowl

2:24 Game preview: Beating Clemson not impossible task for USC

1:52 Game preview: A chance to reach bowl eligibility with an exclamation point

2:04 Game preview: Storylines aplenty as Gamecocks face Florida

2:21 Game preview: Missouri a trap game for the Gamecocks?

2:13 Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

2:18 Game preview: QB Jake Bentley appears poised to make debut vs. UMass

1:41 Game preview: Border battle up next as Gamecocks host Georgia