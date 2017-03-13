‘Can we?’ New rule provides new NFL opportunity at USC

0:56 Myths vs. Reality: Driver-bicyclist and pedestrian accidents Pause

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in 35 seconds

1:01 Bentley on McIlwain transfer: 'I didn't see it coming'

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:24 Playing NCAAs close to home is a good thing, Gamecocks say

1:07 Hayden Hurst always finds time to work out

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

0:45 It's snowing in Columbia

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats