Gamecocks football players almost as happy as hoops team

The dormitory at 650 Lincoln, where many of South Carolina’s athletes live, was just as excited as the rest of campus after the Gamecocks 88-81 upset victory over Duke in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.
“It was unbelievable in our dorm especially. Everybody was going crazy,” South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley said Monday morning after his team held its ninth practice of the spring. “We had guys jumping in the pool. Just real excited for them.”
South Carolina’s basketball team, which had not won a tournament game since 1973 before this weekend, advanced to the Sweet 16 with the victory.
“Everyone was watching the game, and it was cool to see everyone supporting the basketball team because we know they would do that for us,” Bentley said.
South Carolina’s football team will return to the practice field Tuesday, probably with more rest than it had during Monday’s practice.
“I walked out in the hallway and I saw a lot of guys running down the hallway celebrating,” running back Mon Denson said. “It’s good to see all the other teams cheering for the men’s basketball team. It was pretty cool. We see those guys every day and we know a lot of them. Sometimes we even hang out. I think they would do the same for us.”
The Gamecocks scored 65 points in the second half in their come-from-behind hoops win.
“The better team won,” offensive lineman Blake Camper said. “It just goes to show you have to keep playing no matter what the odds are.”
