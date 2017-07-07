South Carolina’s 5 most important defensive newcomers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart Pause 1:32 Davonne Bowen has a message for Gamecocks fans 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense 1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum 1:19 Birmingham Bowl report: USC offense will have to keep up with potent USF team 2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF 1:07 Reaction: Gamecocks headed to Birmingham Bowl 2:24 Game preview: Beating Clemson not impossible task for USC 1:52 Game preview: A chance to reach bowl eligibility with an exclamation point 2:04 Game preview: Storylines aplenty as Gamecocks face Florida Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Phil Kornblut breaks down the commitment of Javon Kinlaw to the South Carolina football team.

