SEC Network personality expects fireworks from Gamecocks in 2017

1:03 3 key questions for USC players at SEC Media Days Pause

0:56 3 key questions for Will Muschamp at SEC Media Days

1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart

1:32 Davonne Bowen has a message for Gamecocks fans

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

1:19 Birmingham Bowl report: USC offense will have to keep up with potent USF team

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

1:07 Reaction: Gamecocks headed to Birmingham Bowl