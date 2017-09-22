Kendall’s prediction: Gamecocks offense has to get in gear

More Videos 2:30 USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood Pause 2:29 Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:34 Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds 3:44 USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 2:39 Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. 0:40 Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 5:48 Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 1:02 Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured A look at three players most likely to take on a bigger role after the injury of South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel. A look at three players most likely to take on a bigger role after the injury of South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel. Meredith Sheffer

