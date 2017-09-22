More Videos

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood 2:30

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood

Pause
Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason 2:29

Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds 1:34

Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 3:44

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. 2:39

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why.

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 0:40

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia? 1:02

Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia?

  • Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured

    A look at three players most likely to take on a bigger role after the injury of South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel.

A look at three players most likely to take on a bigger role after the injury of South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel. Meredith Sheffer
A look at three players most likely to take on a bigger role after the injury of South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel. Meredith Sheffer
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

Kendall’s prediction: Gamecocks offense has to get in gear

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

September 22, 2017 8:00 AM

It didn’t take long for perceptions to change about South Carolina’s football team.

They’ve gone from SEC East surprise to folks wondering if it’s the same-old Gamecocks, but the more important perception change is more specific than that. South Carolina was supposed to be carried by its offense this season. Sophomore quarterback’s Jake Bentley’s improved grasp of the playbook was supposed to have taken this group to new heights. Well, Bentley is better, but the offense is not producing on par with the quarterback’s progress, and that was before star wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down with a broken leg.

The Gamecocks are 9.5-point favorites against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, which means at least Las Vegas odds makers think South Carolina can score some points against the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech is 83rd in the country in total defense, giving up 405 yards per game against Northwestern State, Mississippi State and Western Kentucky. The Bulldogs are 108th in the nation in rushing defense, giving up 200.3 yards per game on the ground, which should help South Carolina’s ailing ground game.

For all of Bentley’s progress, it hasn’t helped open up any holes for the running game. In fact, nothing has. Head coach Will Muschamp said last week that Kentucky’s defense “whipped” his team up front, and the Gamecocks are averaging 85.7 yards per game on the ground. Only 10 teams in the country average less.

That’s why South Carolina is 113th in total offense. The defense, meanwhile, is ranked No. 94 in the country. That side of the ball was supposed to struggle this year, at least in the early going. The offense was not.

It’s time for the Gamecocks offense to get in gear, which should be possible today against the Bulldogs.

Prediction: South Carolina 30, Louisiana Tech 18

More Videos

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood 2:30

USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood

Pause
Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason 2:29

Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds 1:34

Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 3:44

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. 2:39

Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why.

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 0:40

Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 5:48

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia? 1:02

Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia?

  • USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview and predict the South Carolina football game vs. Louisiana Tech.

USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss

The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview and predict the South Carolina football game vs. Louisiana Tech.

dmclemore@thestate.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead

View More Video