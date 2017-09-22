Kendall’s prediction: Gamecocks offense has to get in gear

It didn’t take long for perceptions to change about South Carolina’s football team.
They’ve gone from SEC East surprise to folks wondering if it’s the same-old Gamecocks, but the more important perception change is more specific than that. South Carolina was supposed to be carried by its offense this season. Sophomore quarterback’s Jake Bentley’s improved grasp of the playbook was supposed to have taken this group to new heights. Well, Bentley is better, but the offense is not producing on par with the quarterback’s progress, and that was before star wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down with a broken leg.
The Gamecocks are 9.5-point favorites against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, which means at least Las Vegas odds makers think South Carolina can score some points against the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech is 83rd in the country in total defense, giving up 405 yards per game against Northwestern State, Mississippi State and Western Kentucky. The Bulldogs are 108th in the nation in rushing defense, giving up 200.3 yards per game on the ground, which should help South Carolina’s ailing ground game.
For all of Bentley’s progress, it hasn’t helped open up any holes for the running game. In fact, nothing has. Head coach Will Muschamp said last week that Kentucky’s defense “whipped” his team up front, and the Gamecocks are averaging 85.7 yards per game on the ground. Only 10 teams in the country average less.
That’s why South Carolina is 113th in total offense. The defense, meanwhile, is ranked No. 94 in the country. That side of the ball was supposed to struggle this year, at least in the early going. The offense was not.
It’s time for the Gamecocks offense to get in gear, which should be possible today against the Bulldogs.
Prediction: South Carolina 30, Louisiana Tech 18
