Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

Texas A&M's home SEC record the last 3 years might surprise you

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

September 28, 2017 7:45 AM

There is a mystique about Texas A&M’s Kyle Field. It’s huge, holding 102,577 fans. It’s raucous, the Home of the 12th Man. And it’s supposedly hard to win there. That one may be a bit of a stretch.

The Aggies are 3-7 in their last 10 SEC home games headed into Saturday’s game against South Carolina in College Station, Texas. That trend could help a Gamecocks team that has played better away from home than in Columbia, S.C., this year.

In one neutral site game and one road game this year, South Carolina is 2-0 with a combined score of 66-31. In Williams-Brice Stadium, the Gamecocks are 1-1 with a combined score of 30-39.

It’s a dramatic reversal of fortunes for a team that spent much of the preseason harping on how it had to play better on the road.

“We have kind of struggled playing here, but we put a lot of emphasis on getting road wins because we kind of struggled at that last year,” defensive tackle Ulric Jones said. “It’s just a process of playing better both home and away, and I think we are preparing to do so.”

The Gamecocks have only played in Kyle Field once, a 35-28 loss two years ago. Overall, South Carolina is 0-3 against Texas A&M and 1-4 in the state of Texas. The lone Lone Star win was a 27-21 victory against Texas in 1957.

“We know it’s a big venue,” linebacker Skai Moore said. “They have 100,000 people in the stadium, so we’ll be locked in.”

Locked in hasn’t described the Gamecocks in their home games this year, so maybe a road trip will shake them from their doldrums.

