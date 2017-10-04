‘Do your job’ is a mantra Will Muschamp will repeat this week

There is a video of Will Muschamp on the internet that has become famous in college football circles. There are a couple actually, but one that fits this conversation.
Muschamp, then the defensive coordinator at the University of Texas, is imploring his players to “do your job” with the kind of intensity he became known for as a defensive coordinator. (He punctuates his suggestion by punching a whiteboard.)
Muschamp is going to be making that same point to his entire South Carolina football team this week, albeit probably in a calmer tone. The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) are struggling, having lost two of their last three games, and Muschamp is concerned his players may try to do more than their job to help right the ship.
“The worst thing you can do is try and do someone else's job and all of a sudden you haven't done yours well,” Muschamp said. “And we've got an issue. We've got a couple of issues on defense, especially in my opinion from a discipline stand point. Just do your job, just keep hanging in there.”
Quarterback Jake Bentley started pressing in the second half against Texas A&M, Muschamp said, which is part of the reason Bentley was sacked seven times in that game.
“Sometimes he held onto the ball a little bit in the pocket too long, should've gotten rid of the ball a couple of times, something we've talked to him about,” Muschamp said. “Just play within the scheme and system. We had some guys on defense that at times, late in the game, were trying to do a little too much. Play within the scheme of the system.”
Hopefully, he won’t have to hit anything to make his point.
Comments