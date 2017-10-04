More Videos

The incredible true story of Ian Gale 1:17

The incredible true story of Ian Gale

Pause
Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas 3:11

Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas

What's next for South Carolina's offense 1:18

What's next for South Carolina's offense

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 0:57

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. 'It was an investment.' 2:27

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

Gamecocks set sights on fixing ground game 3:01

Gamecocks set sights on fixing ground game

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him aN:aN

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

  • Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview the South Carolina football team's game against Arkansas.

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview the South Carolina football team's game against Arkansas. dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview the South Carolina football team's game against Arkansas. dmclemore@thestate.com

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

‘Do your job’ is a mantra Will Muschamp will repeat this week

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

October 04, 2017 7:18 AM

There is a video of Will Muschamp on the internet that has become famous in college football circles. There are a couple actually, but one that fits this conversation.

Muschamp, then the defensive coordinator at the University of Texas, is imploring his players to “do your job” with the kind of intensity he became known for as a defensive coordinator. (He punctuates his suggestion by punching a whiteboard.)

Muschamp is going to be making that same point to his entire South Carolina football team this week, albeit probably in a calmer tone. The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) are struggling, having lost two of their last three games, and Muschamp is concerned his players may try to do more than their job to help right the ship.

“The worst thing you can do is try and do someone else's job and all of a sudden you haven't done yours well,” Muschamp said. “And we've got an issue. We've got a couple of issues on defense, especially in my opinion from a discipline stand point. Just do your job, just keep hanging in there.”

Quarterback Jake Bentley started pressing in the second half against Texas A&M, Muschamp said, which is part of the reason Bentley was sacked seven times in that game.

“Sometimes he held onto the ball a little bit in the pocket too long, should've gotten rid of the ball a couple of times, something we've talked to him about,” Muschamp said. “Just play within the scheme and system. We had some guys on defense that at times, late in the game, were trying to do a little too much. Play within the scheme of the system.”

Hopefully, he won’t have to hit anything to make his point.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  