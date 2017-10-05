More Videos

  Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview the South Carolina football team's game against Arkansas.

Arkansas ‘a little unique in this day and age,’ Will Muschamp says

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

October 05, 2017 7:57 AM

A dinosaur is coming to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

“They’re a little unique in this day and age as opposed to maybe 10-to-12 years ago when they were very normal offensively,” South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said of Arkansas and what is becoming the extinct offensive system it runs.

In the age of spread offenses, the Razorbacks are one of the few teams remaining on the Gamecocks’ schedule that still uses a more traditions, two-back, I-formation offense.

“Big people on the field, play action where you’ve got to have great eye control in what we’re watching,” is how Muschamp described it.

The style will require a shift for a South Carolina team that has used five defensive backs on the field more than it has used three linebackers on the field this season. It also might be the first time the loss of strongside linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams is felt acutely.

“It’s a little different,” defensive tackle Ulric Jones said. “They have a lot of stuff we haven’t seen yet with the shifts and (being) under center almost 90 percent of the snaps, but we are going to practice hard and get after it and Saturday we are going to do what we have to do.”

Arkansas is eighth in the SEC in total offense this season with 408.3 yards per game. Its rushing offense is ranked sixth in the league with 205.3 yards per game.

“We know their offense will prep us for Georgia’s offense,” Jones said. “Them and Georgia have the same kind of downhill attack so this game will be a great starting point for us for Georgia.”

And a chance for South Carolina fans to see something that’s pretty rare these days.

