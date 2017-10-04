Some (maybe) good news and some bad on South Carolina injury front

There’s still a chance South Carolina right tackle Zack Bailey could play Saturday against Arkansas, but fellow offensive linemen Cory Helms and Malik Young are very doubtful, Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said Wednesday.
“Right now Zack Bailey would be the only one I think would have a chance to play,” Muschamp said on the SEC’s weekly teleconference. “I’ll know more as we work through the week.”
Bailey entered the season considered South Carolina’s best offensive linemen, but he suffered a high ankle sprain in the third game of the season and hasn’t played since. Bailey has started 21 games for the Gamecocks, the sixth-most among active players.
“He’s played a bunch of football for us , and he’s a good football player,” Muschamp said. “The situation is the situation, and we’ll move forward.”
Helms suffered an ankle sprain against La. Tech two weeks ago, and Young suffered an ankle sprain against Texas A&M last week.
