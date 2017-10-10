Gamecocks’ MVPs? Best win? Let’s hand out midseason superlatives

2:27 Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment." Pause

0:51 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

1:08 Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

0:46 Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

2:06 Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right