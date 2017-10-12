Jake Bentley: ‘Whole culture around our team this year is so much different’

More Videos 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top Pause 1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:29 Frank Martin: 'This university is not being investigated.' 1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? 0:25 A brawl broke out at a NC Chuck E. Cheese, and 4 people were arrested 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 1:29 Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1? 1:25 Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley talks about the last year and how he has grown as a quarterback for the Gamecocks. South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley talks about the last year and how he has grown as a quarterback for the Gamecocks. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley talks about the last year and how he has grown as a quarterback for the Gamecocks. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com