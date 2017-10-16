More Videos

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start 4:18

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start

Pause
SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger 1:29

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 2:02

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee 0:53

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

  • Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville. dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville. dmclemore@thestate.com
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

Five things the Gamecocks showed in surviving Tennessee test

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

October 16, 2017 8:00 AM

South Carolina improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC on Saturday with a 15-9 win against reeling Tennessee. Here are five things we learned in that game:

A.J. Turner has Will Muschamp’s trust

After playing sparingly in the first half, Turner ended up as the game’s leading rusher with 14 carries for 86 yards, all of which came after halftime. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound sophomore is the Gamecocks smallest back and generally the third back into each game, but he seems to be the coach’s favorite choice in crunch time. After Turner appeared to miss a hole on a play that would have sealed South Carolina’s win without the last-second dramatics, Muschamp defended Turner. “He made a lot of nice cuts, too,” Muschamp said. “I like ol’ No. 25 rolling it up in there.” Turner was named the Gamecocks offensive player of the game.

Turnovers aren’t mandatory but really help

South Carolina didn’t create a turnover for the first time this season. That’s a big reason the Gamecocks were able to control the game for most of the final three quarters but still not pull away. South Carolina entered the game tied for the SEC lead in takeaways with 13 but now sits third after Texas A&M and Alabama moved ahead of it. The Gamecocks also are third in the conference in turnover margin at plus-seven.

Offensive explosion is dwindling

For the first time this season, South Carolina had no explosive pass plays, meaning completions that went more than 20 yards. That’s a big reason the offense averaged only 5 yards per play against a defense that is ranked seventh in the SEC. For the season, the Gamecocks are ninth in the SEC in yards per play at 5.5. Freshman wide receiver Shi Smith had three catches for 86 yards three weeks ago against Texas A&M but only has three catches for 20 yards in the two games since. He had one catch for 4 yards against the Volunteers.

Parker White may be finding a rhythm

For the first time this season, Parker White was perfect on field goals, hitting from 47, 21 and 36 yards. White is now 7-for-14 on the season. “When you show confidence in a player, eventually they see it and they take ownership in it and they eventually do the job,” Muschamp said. “That’s what coaches do. I had total confidence in him, and … it certainly paid off for us today, him making those kicks. You have to show confidence in players.”

The defensive line improvement is no mirage

South Carolina entered the game with 10 sacks on the season. It had seven against the Volunteers. Part of that is attributable to the fact that Tennessee’s starting quarterback was a freshman making his first start, but part of it is attributable to the fact that the Gamecocks defensive line keeps getting better. D.J. Wonnum, Skai Moore, Daniel Fennell, Antoine Wilder, Keir Thomas and Dante Sawyer all had at least one sack. South Carolina is now fifth in the SEC in sacks, behind Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama and Auburn.

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start 4:18

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start

Pause
SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger 1:29

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 2:02

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee 0:53

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

  • Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

    The State's Josh Kendall recaps the in-progress South Carolina football season.

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

View More Video