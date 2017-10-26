More Videos

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Pause
Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes 1:43

Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 0:33

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 3:01

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

How (and when) the Gamecocks' season will be defined 0:27

How (and when) the Gamecocks' season will be defined

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

Gilbert's Manny Bright: All-star snub will motivate me 1:14

Gilbert's Manny Bright: All-star snub will motivate me

  • How (and when) the Gamecocks' season will be defined

    South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp tells his players how they will be defined.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp tells his players how they will be defined. tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp tells his players how they will be defined. tdominick@thestate.com
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

A month after incident at Texas A&M, an update on USC’s Terry Googer

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

October 26, 2017 11:19 AM

South Carolina junior wide receiver Terry Googer hasn’t played since being taken off the field on a stretcher Sept. 30 against Texas A&M, and he’s questionable again for Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.

Googer, who doesn’t have a catch this year, suffered a concussion in that incident and is being monitored as part of the team’s concussion protocol, Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said this week. News about Googer has been limited since his injury, and he has not been made available for media interviews in that time.

Googer, a 6-foot-4, 217-pound Atlanta native, has 12 catches for 140 yards in his South Carolina career. He was covering a punt against the Aggies when he fell to the ground awkwardly and had to be attended by the medical staff from both teams.

As players from both teams watched, Googer was immobilized and taken from the field on a motorized cart that took him to an ambulance, which transported him to a local hospital.

Googer had full movement when he was taken from the field and was only taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, Muschamp said at the time. Googer returned to the Kyle Field sidelines before the end of the game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Pause
Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes 1:43

Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 0:33

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 3:01

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

How (and when) the Gamecocks' season will be defined 0:27

How (and when) the Gamecocks' season will be defined

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

Gilbert's Manny Bright: All-star snub will motivate me 1:14

Gilbert's Manny Bright: All-star snub will motivate me

  • Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

    The State's Josh Kendall recaps the in-progress South Carolina football season.

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

View More Video