A month after incident at Texas A&M, an update on USC’s Terry Googer

More Videos 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement Pause 4:08 Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 1:43 Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes 0:33 Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 0:48 Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 3:01 Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 0:27 How (and when) the Gamecocks' season will be defined 0:43 What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 1:14 Gilbert's Manny Bright: All-star snub will motivate me Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How (and when) the Gamecocks' season will be defined South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp tells his players how they will be defined. South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp tells his players how they will be defined. tdominick@thestate.com

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp tells his players how they will be defined. tdominick@thestate.com