A month after incident at Texas A&M, an update on USC’s Terry Googer

South Carolina junior wide receiver Terry Googer hasn’t played since being taken off the field on a stretcher Sept. 30 against Texas A&M, and he’s questionable again for Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.
Googer, who doesn’t have a catch this year, suffered a concussion in that incident and is being monitored as part of the team’s concussion protocol, Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said this week. News about Googer has been limited since his injury, and he has not been made available for media interviews in that time.
Googer, a 6-foot-4, 217-pound Atlanta native, has 12 catches for 140 yards in his South Carolina career. He was covering a punt against the Aggies when he fell to the ground awkwardly and had to be attended by the medical staff from both teams.
As players from both teams watched, Googer was immobilized and taken from the field on a motorized cart that took him to an ambulance, which transported him to a local hospital.
Googer had full movement when he was taken from the field and was only taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, Muschamp said at the time. Googer returned to the Kyle Field sidelines before the end of the game.
Comments