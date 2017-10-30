Why Steve Spurrier won’t be at the South Carolina-Florida game

Steve Spurrier won’t be in Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 11. He has a better offer.
The former South Carolina head coach had discussed with Gamecocks officials the possibility of being recognized at the stadium prior to South Carolina’s home game against Florida. Spurrier coached the Gamecocks from 2005 until midway through the 2015 season, when he left as USC’s winningest all-time coach with an 86-49 record. Spurrier is also the winningest head coach in Florida history and now serves as a consultant for the Gators.
However, on the day those two teams play this season, he will be at another college football game. Spurrier’s grandson, Hammond graduate Davis King, will play that day with his Trinity University Tigers against Berry College in Rome, Ga.
“It’s my only chance to see him in his college career, so we’re going to go up there and see him play,” Spurrier said.
Spurrier might be honored at Williams-Brice before the Nov. 18 game against Wofford or before the Nov. 25 game against Clemson, he said.
