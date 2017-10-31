Could Will Muschamp be SEC coach of year? Guess who thinks so

0:57 Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center Pause

2:46 Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks Georgia Tech, previews NC State

3:30 Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball

2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

1:05 Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels

0:49 What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

1:57 Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

0:20 Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win

1:25 Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia