News and views about Gamecocks football

Could Will Muschamp be SEC coach of year? Guess who thinks so

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

October 31, 2017 7:51 AM

There is at least one person who believes that South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp deserves some consideration for SEC Coach of the Year.

That’s the last South Carolina football coach, Steve Spurrier.

“Everybody’s talking about (Georgia head coach Kirby Smart) and they’re playing great, but certainly Will does deserve some, too,” Spurrier told The State this week.

The Gamecocks are 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC in Muschamp’s second season. He was hired after Spurrier resigned midway through the 2015 season and Shawn Elliott served as interim coach for six games.

“Heck yeah, I’m happy,” Spurrier said. “I call him every now and them and congratulate him. They are playing well. I leave him a voice mail every now and then and he’ll leave me one back.”

Muschamp was named co-SEC coach of the year in 2012, his second season at Florida, when the Gators were 11-2.

