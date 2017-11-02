More Videos

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 1:49

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs

Pause
Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 0:49

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense

A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks celebrate 'huge ring' 1:09

A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks celebrate 'huge ring'

Hunting bear in South Carolina 1:32

Hunting bear in South Carolina

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll 2:26

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll

  • What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

    What South Carolina Gamecocks football players from Georgia, such as DJ Wonnum, want to show the Bulldogs Saturday

What South Carolina Gamecocks football players from Georgia, such as DJ Wonnum, want to show the Bulldogs Saturday Ben Breiner bbreiner@thestate.com
What South Carolina Gamecocks football players from Georgia, such as DJ Wonnum, want to show the Bulldogs Saturday Ben Breiner bbreiner@thestate.com
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

Snubbed by Georgia, Wonnum ‘coming in ready to play’

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

November 02, 2017 7:44 AM

D.J. Wonnum grew up a Georgia fan. On Saturday, Wonnum hopes to be a big problem for the Bulldogs.

“I liked Georgia a lot, but as I got older, it didn’t really matter,” said Wonnum, the sophomore defensive end who leads South Carolina in sacks with four.

Wonnum’s affection for the Bulldogs officially ended when he was not offered a scholarship by Georgia coming out of high school. He was a three-star prospect at Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain, Ga., about an hour’s drive from UGA’s campus, and he’s not the only Gamecock who has a similar feeling about the Bulldogs. Twenty-four players on South Carolina’s 109-man roster hail from Georgia.

“It’s a big game because some of us weren’t offered by Georgia so we have to show them why we play in the SEC,” Wonnum said. “Oh yeah, I’m coming in ready to play.”

Quarterback Jake Bentley, who went to high school in South Carolina and Alabama, can sense that his teammates from Georgia are putting more emphasis on this game.

“A lot of guys want this win being from Georgia so this will be a big game for us,” Bentley said.

For head coach Will Muschamp, it’s a chance to play in what he considers critical recruiting territory for the Gamecocks.

“There are a lot of really good players in the state of Georgia. We’ve only got 4.5 million in our state. There are over 6 million in the city of Atlanta so we spend a lot of time in the state of Georgia,” Muschamp said. “You’re competing for a lot of the same guys.”

Only one player on Georgia’s roster – Woodland graduate Michael Barnett – is from South Carolina.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 1:49

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs

Pause
Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 0:49

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense

A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks celebrate 'huge ring' 1:09

A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks celebrate 'huge ring'

Hunting bear in South Carolina 1:32

Hunting bear in South Carolina

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll 2:26

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll

  • Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

    The State's Josh Kendall recaps the in-progress South Carolina football season.

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

View More Video