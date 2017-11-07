Who will fizzling Florida start at quarterback against Gamecocks?

Good news, South Carolina fans. Florida is not planning any major changes coming off of a 45-16 loss to Missouri in interim head coach Randy Shannon’s Saturday on the job after he replaced Jim McElwain.
For starters, Malik Zaire will start again at quarterback.
“Still Malik,” Shannon said Monday. “He didn’t do anything to hurt us. He did a nice job of getting the ball down the field, making some throws and doing some certain things. We just have to build on what he’s done and just keep moving forward. You know what? He controlled the game. Made some throws. Didn’t give us any negative plays, made some throws.”
Zaire, the former Notre Dame quarterback who transferred to Florida in the offseason, was 13-of-19 for 158 yards, no touchdowns and one interception against the Tigers after Shannon inserted him in place of freshman Feleipe Franks. The Gators didn’t score a touchdown against Missouri until Franks was inserted into the game late in the fourth quarter.
Florida is last in the SEC in scoring with 20.6 points per game. It is 12th in yards per play at 5.43.
“We just have to get in the red zone and score points,” Shannon said. “We have to score touchdowns.”
The Gators have lost four straight heading into Saturday’s noon game at Williams-Brice Stadium.
