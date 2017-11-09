More Videos

  Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's football game against Florida?

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's football game against Florida?
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's football game against Florida? Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

What happened to South Carolina kicker Alex Woznick?

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

November 09, 2017 8:01 AM

South Carolina’s Parker White has the lowest field goal success rate in the SEC, and the Gamecocks have highly regarded kicking prospect Alex Woznick on the sideline.

So, why hasn’t Woznick gotten a shot in a while? Apparently, it’s a practice issue.

“Yeah, he’s healthy,” South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said. “We have a competition. No different than any other position. If he outperforms somebody in practice, we’ll try the other guy.”

Woznick, who was a five-star prospect out of the Chris Sailer Kicking academy, was the Gamecocks starting short-range place-kicker to open the season. He hit five extra points against N.C. State in the season-opener, but he missed two of his three field goal attempts in the next two games and hasn’t had an attempt since.

Meanwhile, White has taken over all the kicking duties with mixed results. He is 10-of-19 on the season, including 2-of-10 from beyond 40 yards.

“At the end of the day, we have to continue to have confidence in Parker and what he’s doing,” Muschamp said. “Right now, he’s kicking the ball better.”

In total, South Carolina has missed 33 points worth of field goals this season, but White continues to practice well, giving the Gamecocks confidence he can turn around his performance.

“I don’t know if he missed one all week (before the Georgia game, when he missed a 46-yarder),” Muschamp said. “It’s frustrating, but I’ve got confidence in the guy. We have to continue to because we still have a lot of ball to play.”

