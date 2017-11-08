Smaller Javon Kinlaw playing bigger role for Gamecocks

More Videos 1:18 Frank Martin: 'I'm real excited about my team' Pause 1:29 Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County 3:37 Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 1:16 Heathwood Hall's Maryah Nasir discusses why she picked South Carolina 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 1:42 John Gilreath ready to play for Mark Kingston 2:21 Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 0:56 How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators 5:07 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 0:39 Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'I was fat and chubby': Kinlaw's body transformation a confidence booster Javon Kinlaw explains how his body has been reshaped since his arrival at South Carolina. Javon Kinlaw explains how his body has been reshaped since his arrival at South Carolina. dmclemore@thestate.com

Javon Kinlaw explains how his body has been reshaped since his arrival at South Carolina. dmclemore@thestate.com