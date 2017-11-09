More Videos

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview South Carolina's football game against Florida? Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
News and views about Gamecocks football

Will Muschamp predicts big mid-year group for Gamecocks signing class

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

November 09, 2017 7:33 PM

If things go as planned, South Carolina’s football team is going to have plenty of bodies to work with in spring practice. Head coach Will Muschamp said Thursday night on his weekly “Carolina Calls” call-in show that his team could add 12 early enrollees thanks, in part, to the new early signing period.

“That’s the most I’ve ever been around,” Muschamp said.

The NCAA changed its rules in the offseason to add an early signing period that will start on Dec. 20. The regular signing period will remain in February. Adding so many new players who can participate in spring practice will be a boon for the Gamecocks, Muschamp said.

“That’s huge,” he said. “I was looking at our spring roster, and it’s amazing to see the amount of numbers and guys we’re going to project ahead that we’re probably going to have, which is huge.”

Muschamp, who is not allowed by NCAA regulations to mention recruits by name, then took the time to make a generic recruiting pitch for defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs and to add a specific request.

“Obviously, there’s an offensive tackle out there we’d love to have,” Muschamp said.

That would seem to be a reference to Dylan Wonnum, the brother of South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum and a highly recruited lineman out of Georgia.

Muschamp’s linebacker could be top target Channing Tindall out of Spring Valley. USC is also after defensive backs that include Tennessee commit Jaycee Horn and defensive linemen such as tackle Rick Sandidge, with whom the Gamecocks are in good position, and flip target and Louisville pledge Jarrett Jackson.

