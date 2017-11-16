More Videos

Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer 0:54

Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer

Pause
USC commit Hank Manos hopes to make early impact for Gamecocks 1:11

USC commit Hank Manos hopes to make early impact for Gamecocks

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally 1:27

Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 2:21

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia

Look inside the $14.5 million library at Midlands Tech 0:57

Look inside the $14.5 million library at Midlands Tech

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway 4:13

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway

Midlands hoops coaches discuss preseason expectations 1:55

Midlands hoops coaches discuss preseason expectations

  • Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict South Carolina football vs. Wofford.

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict South Carolina football vs. Wofford. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict South Carolina football vs. Wofford. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

Who had as many tackles as Skai Moore against Florida?!?

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

November 16, 2017 08:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Jacob August had as many tackles as Skai Moore against Florida, and August hasn’t let Moore forget about it all week.

“Yeah, I did talk to him about that,” August joked. “We had a little wager going, no I’m just kidding.”

August recorded his first tackle of the season in the first quarter against the Gators, chasing down Florida safety Chauncey Gardner after Gardner picked off a Jake Bentley pass and raced 46 yards. August’s diving stop might have saved a touchdown.

“I knew if I tried to keep running with him, I wasn’t going to stay up with him so I just had to try to elevate from my ground and throw my hand out,” August said. “I hit his ankle and his heels clicked together and that’s what made him fall.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

August now only trails Moore by 67 tackles on the season. Moore is tied for the team lead (68) with T.J. Brunson.

“That was a little joke he had going, but I’m going to try to have more than him this week for sure,” Moore said.

August’s tackle epitomizes his quietly effective season. The 6-foot-6, 258-pound junior from Columbia has started three games as the team’s No. 2 tight end and has five catches for 53 yards.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer 0:54

Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer

Pause
USC commit Hank Manos hopes to make early impact for Gamecocks 1:11

USC commit Hank Manos hopes to make early impact for Gamecocks

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally 1:27

Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 2:21

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia

Look inside the $14.5 million library at Midlands Tech 0:57

Look inside the $14.5 million library at Midlands Tech

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway 4:13

Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway

Midlands hoops coaches discuss preseason expectations 1:55

Midlands hoops coaches discuss preseason expectations

  • Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

    At 7-3 with two games to go, we look ahead at the South Carolina football team's bowl outlook.

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

View More Video