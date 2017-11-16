Who had as many tackles as Skai Moore against Florida?!?

Jacob August had as many tackles as Skai Moore against Florida, and August hasn’t let Moore forget about it all week.
“Yeah, I did talk to him about that,” August joked. “We had a little wager going, no I’m just kidding.”
August recorded his first tackle of the season in the first quarter against the Gators, chasing down Florida safety Chauncey Gardner after Gardner picked off a Jake Bentley pass and raced 46 yards. August’s diving stop might have saved a touchdown.
“I knew if I tried to keep running with him, I wasn’t going to stay up with him so I just had to try to elevate from my ground and throw my hand out,” August said. “I hit his ankle and his heels clicked together and that’s what made him fall.”
August now only trails Moore by 67 tackles on the season. Moore is tied for the team lead (68) with T.J. Brunson.
“That was a little joke he had going, but I’m going to try to have more than him this week for sure,” Moore said.
August’s tackle epitomizes his quietly effective season. The 6-foot-6, 258-pound junior from Columbia has started three games as the team’s No. 2 tight end and has five catches for 53 yards.
