Kendall’s prediction: Can these Gamecocks avoid embarrassing fate of 2015?

More Videos

Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks 3:03

Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks

Pause
A’Ja Wilson, Lindsey Spann recap USC’s eighth consecutive win over Clemson 2:33

A’Ja Wilson, Lindsey Spann recap USC’s eighth consecutive win over Clemson

Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in the Vista 2:13

Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in the Vista

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

Photos from the National Championship women's basketball season 0:41

Photos from the National Championship women's basketball season

Frank Martin: “It’s a pretty simple formula. That’s why they won.” 2:10

Frank Martin: “It’s a pretty simple formula. That’s why they won.”

Spring Valley players, coaches previews matchup against Fort Dorchester 2:02

Spring Valley players, coaches previews matchup against Fort Dorchester

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 1:21

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

  • Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict South Carolina football vs. Wofford.

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict South Carolina football vs. Wofford. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict South Carolina football vs. Wofford. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

Kendall’s prediction: Can these Gamecocks avoid embarrassing fate of 2015?

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

November 17, 2017 07:30 AM

When South Carolina coach Will Muschamp addressed his team Tuesday morning, he knew how to get their attention, at least get the attention of the veterans in the room.

“I brought it up,” Muschamp said.

“It” being an embarrassing 23-22 loss to The Citadel in 2015, a game that marked the low point of the lowest season in recent memory at South Carolina. At the time, it summed up just how far the program had fallen, and now it is serving as a cautionary tale as the Gamecocks get ready to face another Southern Conference opponent, Wofford, at 4 p.m. Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium.

“We addressed that situation, and I leaned on a lot of the experience of our football team that went through that in understanding, it starts with your preparation,” Muschamp said. “That's the most important thing, to prepare the right way. Proper preparation prevents poor performance in a lot of situations. That's kind of where we start. That's all we can control right now is our preparation.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This South Carolina team is in a much different place than that 2015 squad. The Citadel game was the fifth game following former coach Steve Spurrier’s resignation, and the Gamecocks were 3-7 and had lost three straight heading into the game. The 2017 Gamecocks are 7-3 and have won four of their past five.

Still, The Citadel looms for some of the veterans.

“I would just say there was not a lot of effort there (in The Citadel game),” tight end Hayden Hurst said. “A lot of guys let down. It was a challenging game. They were very competitive, just didn’t think the effort was there, and I think it’ll be completely different this year.”

There’s also the possibility of a look ahead game for South Carolina, which hosts No. 4 Clemson next week.

“We all know what game we have next week,” Gamecocks linebacker Skai Moore said, “but we’re all locked in and focused on Wofford and not getting distracted.”

If they can manage that, the Gamecocks shouldn’t have a tough time getting their eighth win of the season Saturday.

Prediction: South Carolina 28, Wofford 14

More Videos

Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks 3:03

Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks

Pause
A’Ja Wilson, Lindsey Spann recap USC’s eighth consecutive win over Clemson 2:33

A’Ja Wilson, Lindsey Spann recap USC’s eighth consecutive win over Clemson

Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in the Vista 2:13

Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in the Vista

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

Photos from the National Championship women's basketball season 0:41

Photos from the National Championship women's basketball season

Frank Martin: “It’s a pretty simple formula. That’s why they won.” 2:10

Frank Martin: “It’s a pretty simple formula. That’s why they won.”

Spring Valley players, coaches previews matchup against Fort Dorchester 2:02

Spring Valley players, coaches previews matchup against Fort Dorchester

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 1:21

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

  • How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp previews the Gamecocks' game against Wofford.

How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp previews the Gamecocks' game against Wofford.

Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks 3:03

Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks

Pause
A’Ja Wilson, Lindsey Spann recap USC’s eighth consecutive win over Clemson 2:33

A’Ja Wilson, Lindsey Spann recap USC’s eighth consecutive win over Clemson

Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in the Vista 2:13

Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in the Vista

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

Photos from the National Championship women's basketball season 0:41

Photos from the National Championship women's basketball season

Frank Martin: “It’s a pretty simple formula. That’s why they won.” 2:10

Frank Martin: “It’s a pretty simple formula. That’s why they won.”

Spring Valley players, coaches previews matchup against Fort Dorchester 2:02

Spring Valley players, coaches previews matchup against Fort Dorchester

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 1:21

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

  • Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

    At 7-3 with two games to go, we look ahead at the South Carolina football team's bowl outlook.

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

View More Video