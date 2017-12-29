Stephen Garcia talks USC offense, his coordinator chat with Will Muschamp

More Videos 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 Pause 0:50 South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 1:28 The final word on USC’s offense: Different or not? 2:37 Columbia strip club shut down by county 1:18 Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator 0:54 Look: Bobby Bentley coaching USC QBs 1:11 Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice 0:33 Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury 2:43 Hunter Renfrow previews matchup with Alabama 1:59 Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator Former USC quarterback Stephen Garcia gives his opinion on the qualities of a good offensive coordinator. Former USC quarterback Stephen Garcia gives his opinion on the qualities of a good offensive coordinator. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Former USC quarterback Stephen Garcia gives his opinion on the qualities of a good offensive coordinator. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com