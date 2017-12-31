More Videos

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina

For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina

Look: Deebo Samuel helping at Outback Bowl practice

Look: Deebo Samuel helping at Outback Bowl practice

Dawn Staley talks Te'a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann's return from injury

Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Columbia strip club shut down by county

  • Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day

    South Carolina Gamecocks marching band and cheerleaders entertained fans at the Outback Bowl Beach Day on December 30, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla.

South Carolina Gamecocks marching band and cheerleaders entertained fans at the Outback Bowl Beach Day on December 30, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla.
South Carolina Gamecocks marching band and cheerleaders entertained fans at the Outback Bowl Beach Day on December 30, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

South Carolina hopes to make another deposit into program's future in Outback Bowl

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

December 31, 2017 10:17 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TAMPA, Fla. – South Carolina’s game against Michigan in the Outback Bowl on Monday is not the only game of the day that could have some impact on the Gamecocks football program.

After the Gamecocks finish their noon game in Raymond James Stadium, the two College Football Playoff semifinals will be played later in the day Monday. Those matchups – Georgia versus Oklahoma and Clemson versus Alabama – serve as a blueprint that Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp would like to see his team follow.

“If you look at the four teams in the playoff, they’ve invested in their programs,” Muschamp said this week as his team prepared to face the Wolverines. “That’s what we’re doing, and that’s what’s exciting at our place right now.”

The “investment” that Muschamp was talking about centered around the $50 million football operations building that is under construction and the upcoming raises for his assistant coaches. Monday will be the team’s turn to make an investment into the turnaround process.

  • Outback Bowl preview: What to expect from USC's offense

    The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the South Carolina football team's Outback Bowl matchup vs. Michigan.

Outback Bowl preview: What to expect from USC's offense

The State's Ben Breiner and Josh Kendall preview the South Carolina football team's Outback Bowl matchup vs. Michigan.

Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina (8-4) has a chance to top eight wins for the seventh times in its 124 seasons of football. Standing in the way is college football’s winningest all-time program, a Michigan team that also is 8-4 this season.

“I think you see the progress we’ve made in year two and continue to move forward in the culture of our program,” Muschamp said. “In order to continue to get where we want to get, that’s winning a championship and that’s what we’re going to do, you’ve got to invest in that.”

The Gamecocks lost their last time out, 34-10 to archrival Clemson and would like to get that taste out of their mouths.

“I think it’s always important that you have a positive feel leaving the season, and the only way you can do that is by winning the game,” said Muschamp, who is 14-11 at South Carolina and facing Michigan for the first time in his career. “You get these nice bowl sweats and you wouldn’t even want to wear them if you didn’t win so you want to want to be able to wear your bowl sweats and that kind of deal. There’s no question it creates positive momentum for you in your season and you continue to progress in the right way. That’s what we’re looking forward to doing.”

  • South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

    The State's Josh Kendall reviews the South Carolina football team's bowl outlook.

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

