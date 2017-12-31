South Carolina hopes to make another deposit into program’s future in Outback Bowl

More Videos 1:25 Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day Pause 19:41 Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 0:50 South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 2:17 Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson 1:58 For Dylan Wonnum, here's the pitch and appeal of South Carolina 0:36 Look: Deebo Samuel helping at Outback Bowl practice 0:33 Dawn Staley talks Te’a Cooper waiver, Lindsey Spann’s return from injury 2:37 Columbia strip club shut down by county Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day South Carolina Gamecocks marching band and cheerleaders entertained fans at the Outback Bowl Beach Day on December 30, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla. South Carolina Gamecocks marching band and cheerleaders entertained fans at the Outback Bowl Beach Day on December 30, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com

South Carolina Gamecocks marching band and cheerleaders entertained fans at the Outback Bowl Beach Day on December 30, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com