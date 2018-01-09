More Videos

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Pause
Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson 0:34

Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson

A wild snowy owl appeared in South Carolina. Here's why it's a 'phenomenal' sight 0:29

A wild snowy owl appeared in South Carolina. Here's why it's a 'phenomenal' sight

Dan Werner 'the best fit' for Gamecocks coaching staff 4:02

Dan Werner 'the best fit' for Gamecocks coaching staff

Piggly Wiggly break in 5:00

Piggly Wiggly break in

Tax cuts for all and millions to replace school buses in SC Gov's budget proposal 0:51

Tax cuts for all and millions to replace school buses in SC Gov's budget proposal

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the national championship 1:27

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the national championship

Frank Martin on Nick Saban: ‘I’ve always been a big fan of his.’ 2:52

Frank Martin on Nick Saban: ‘I’ve always been a big fan of his.’

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

The best photos of South Carolina's 2017 football season 2:19

The best photos of South Carolina's 2017 football season

  • The best photos of South Carolina's 2017 football season

    From the season opener against NC State to the bowl victory over Michigan, The State's favorite photos from the South Carolina Gamecocks' 2017 football season.

From the season opener against NC State to the bowl victory over Michigan, The State's favorite photos from the South Carolina Gamecocks' 2017 football season. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com
From the season opener against NC State to the bowl victory over Michigan, The State's favorite photos from the South Carolina Gamecocks' 2017 football season. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

Gamecocks discuss details of raises for Will Muschamp, staff

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

January 09, 2018 12:49 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

South Carolina Board of Trustees members met Tuesday with Gamecocks athletics director Ray Tanner in an executive session conference call to discuss raises for head football coach Will Muschamp and his assistant coaches.

“It was strictly a conversation as it was intended to be,” Tanner said after that meeting.

Tanner expects that conversation to bear fruit for the Gamecocks coaches by USC’s regularly scheduled board meeting on Feb. 9.

“I would hope that certainly that would be the latest date,” he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A source told The State in December that Muschamp, who made $3.1 million in his first two years at the school, will receive a raise and contract extension from the school this offseason. Tanner said in December that he expected all of the team’s assistants to see boosts in pay as well.

South Carolina finished 9-4 in Muschamp’s second season as head coach, and the Gamecocks have notched three-win improvements in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history. He is 15-11 in his first two years at the school and is expected to receive an annual salary close to or above $3.5 million in his new deal.

South Carolina paid Muschamp’s assistant coaches a total of $4 million in 2017, making them the 17th-highest paid staff in college football. Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson ($750,000 annually) was the highest-paid assistant on the staff. The second-highest, former offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, was paid $700,000 annually before he was fired this month.

Wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, who was promoted to full-time offensive coordinator Friday, made $500,000 last year. Veteran college assistant Dan Werner was hired last week as quarterbacks coach. Werner served as an offensive analyst for Alabama this season and is expected to begin work in Columbia this week.

The remainder of the staff includes: defensive line coach Lance Thompson ($500,000), offensive line coach Eric Wolford ($500,000), special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler ($350,000), running backs coach Bobby Bentley, who is serving as quarterbacks coach for the bowl game ($300,000), linebackers coach Mike Peterson ($200,000) and tight ends coach Pat Washington ($200,000).

An NCAA rule change allows college football teams to hire a 10th on-field assistant coach for the 2018 season, and Muschamp is expected to name that coach this week.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Pause
Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson 0:34

Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson

A wild snowy owl appeared in South Carolina. Here's why it's a 'phenomenal' sight 0:29

A wild snowy owl appeared in South Carolina. Here's why it's a 'phenomenal' sight

Dan Werner 'the best fit' for Gamecocks coaching staff 4:02

Dan Werner 'the best fit' for Gamecocks coaching staff

Piggly Wiggly break in 5:00

Piggly Wiggly break in

Tax cuts for all and millions to replace school buses in SC Gov's budget proposal 0:51

Tax cuts for all and millions to replace school buses in SC Gov's budget proposal

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the national championship 1:27

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the national championship

Frank Martin on Nick Saban: ‘I’ve always been a big fan of his.’ 2:52

Frank Martin on Nick Saban: ‘I’ve always been a big fan of his.’

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

The best photos of South Carolina's 2017 football season 2:19

The best photos of South Carolina's 2017 football season

  • South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

    The State's Josh Kendall reviews the South Carolina football team's bowl outlook.

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

View More Video