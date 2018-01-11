More Videos

  Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children

    Former USC star Marcus Lattimore partnered with State Sen. Katrina Shealy and her foundation, Katrina's Kids, to give foster children $200 for Christmas to spend at Walmart.

Former USC star Marcus Lattimore partnered with State Sen. Katrina Shealy and her foundation, Katrina's Kids, to give foster children $200 for Christmas to spend at Walmart. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com
Former USC star Marcus Lattimore partnered with State Sen. Katrina Shealy and her foundation, Katrina's Kids, to give foster children $200 for Christmas to spend at Walmart. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

Marcus Lattimore talks about his new job at South Carolina

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

January 11, 2018 10:53 AM

Former South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore announced his intention to return to the Gamecocks football program in a wide-ranging interview with WACH Fox sports anchor Mike Uva. Lattimore will be the director of player development for South Carolina’s football program. Here are some of the things Lattimore told the TV station:

-- “I don’t think I ever stopped being a Gamecock.”

-- “It is a pretty full circle moment to be able to go back to my university and help them. I’m really, really excited about it because I know the trajectory we are on as far as the football program goes.”

-- “(South Carolina’s ‘Beyond Football’ program) is exactly what it sounds like. This is (Coach Will Muschamp’s) program that he has brought and created and he wants me to direct that. It’s all about helping guys off the field. It’s about equipping them for life. As bad as guys want to go to the NFL, it just doesn’t happen for everybody.”

-- “It was before (Muschamp) even got the job that we were talking about me being part of the program.”

-- “This job can go anyway that I want it to go. Will I probably be involved with the running backs in some capacity? Maybe, I don’t know.”

-- “That’s a lifelong dream to me, to run an NFL team.”

