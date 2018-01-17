More Videos

  • Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson

    Gamecock great Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Gamecock great Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Gamecock great Connor Shaw recognized before USC-Clemson at Williams-Brice Stadium. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

Steve Spurrier makes a prediction about Connor Shaw’s coaching future

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

January 17, 2018 12:09 PM

Steve Spurrier doesn’t believe that coaching tight ends at Furman will be Connor Shaw’s last coaching job.

“He was destined to be a coach. I think he’ll have a chance certainly to be a head coach pretty soon,” Spurrier told The State of his former quarterback.

Shaw played under Spurrier from 2010-2013 and left as the school’s winningest all-time quarterback with 27 victories. He’s also first in school history in touchdown responsibility (74), second in passing touchdowns (56), fourth in passing yards (6,074 yards) and 22nd in rushing yards (1,683 yards).

“He was a dedicated player. He’ll be a dedicated coach, just a wonderful, good guy,” Spurrier said. “Obviously, you try to play pro ball as long as you can and then make that decision (about being a coach) later. I think if you’d ask him when he was playing, he’d have said that he was going to be a coach one day.”

Spurrier played quarterback at Florida, winning the 1966 Heisman Trophy, and in the NFL before starting a Hall of Fame coaching career that includes being the Gamecocks winningest all-time coach with 86 victories. Spurrier talked with Shaw after Shaw got the job at Furman last week, Spurrier said.

“He said, ‘I’m officially the tight ends coach, but I’ll get to work with the quarterbacks a little bit,’ ” Spurrier said.

