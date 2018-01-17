Steve Spurrier makes a prediction about Connor Shaw’s coaching future

1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook Pause

2:30 Sweat, cheers and tears: The best USC sports moments of 2017

1:12 How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon

0:18 Pigs in a snow blanket

0:17 ‘We want Zion’ chant breaks out at Colonial Life Arena

1:07 She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people

1:09 Zion Williamson soars through the air during his high school years

1:06 Zion Williamson 'ready to make that decision'

2:52 SCANA COO Keller Kissam apologizes for the VC summer controversy