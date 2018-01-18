Early NFL entry winners and losers on South Carolina’s 2018 schedule

More Videos 1:51 Farmer rescues calf stuck on frozen pond Pause 2:52 SCANA COO Keller Kissam apologizes for the VC summer controversy 0:17 ‘We want Zion’ chant breaks out at Colonial Life Arena 1:09 Zion Williamson soars through the air during his high school years 1:07 She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people 1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:06 UNC students sing alma mater in the snow 1:52 Highlights: Blythewood boys defeat Spring Valley 1:18 Flag wavers honor police officer Mike Doty, killed on duty 0:44 Watch as machine gun fire screams over Fort Jackson soldiers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hayden Hurst wraps up historic USC career with NFL up next South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst recaps what his Gamecocks experience has meant to him as he moves on to the NFL. South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst recaps what his Gamecocks experience has meant to him as he moves on to the NFL. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst recaps what his Gamecocks experience has meant to him as he moves on to the NFL. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com