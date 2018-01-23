Five redshirts to watch in South Carolina’s spring practice

More Videos 0:39 Incident ongoing on medical park Pause 1:51 Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club 1:27 JT Davis talks the importance of 1968, year he moved to S.C. 2:12 Drone footage of Raleigh’s winter wonderland snowfall 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 1:43 Frank Martin on South Carolina’s progress: ‘We’ve grown up some. I hope that continues.’ 1:05 From Gamecock to Patriot: Stephon Gilmore's trek to Super Bowl 3:22 Brad Brownell previews top 20 matchup with Virginia 1:15 Dramatic bodycam video shows police rescue dog from fire 1:53 Zion Williamson explains Coach K’s unique pitch, the art of in-game highlight dunks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

First look: South Carolina freshman LB Davonne Bowen South Carolina freshman linebacker Davonne Bowen signed with the Gamecocks as part of the 2017 class. South Carolina freshman linebacker Davonne Bowen signed with the Gamecocks as part of the 2017 class. Dwayne McLemore

South Carolina freshman linebacker Davonne Bowen signed with the Gamecocks as part of the 2017 class. Dwayne McLemore