More Videos

Incident ongoing on medical park 0:39

Incident ongoing on medical park

Pause
Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club 1:51

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club

JT Davis talks the importance of 1968, year he moved to S.C. 1:27

JT Davis talks the importance of 1968, year he moved to S.C.

Drone footage of Raleigh’s winter wonderland snowfall 2:12

Drone footage of Raleigh’s winter wonderland snowfall

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

Frank Martin on South Carolina’s progress: ‘We’ve grown up some. I hope that continues.’ 1:43

Frank Martin on South Carolina’s progress: ‘We’ve grown up some. I hope that continues.’

From Gamecock to Patriot: Stephon Gilmore's trek to Super Bowl 1:05

From Gamecock to Patriot: Stephon Gilmore's trek to Super Bowl

Brad Brownell previews top 20 matchup with Virginia 3:22

Brad Brownell previews top 20 matchup with Virginia

Dramatic bodycam video shows police rescue dog from fire 1:15

Dramatic bodycam video shows police rescue dog from fire

Zion Williamson explains Coach K’s unique pitch, the art of in-game highlight dunks 1:53

Zion Williamson explains Coach K’s unique pitch, the art of in-game highlight dunks

  • First look: South Carolina freshman LB Davonne Bowen

    South Carolina freshman linebacker Davonne Bowen signed with the Gamecocks as part of the 2017 class.

South Carolina freshman linebacker Davonne Bowen signed with the Gamecocks as part of the 2017 class. Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina freshman linebacker Davonne Bowen signed with the Gamecocks as part of the 2017 class. Dwayne McLemore
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

Five redshirts to watch in South Carolina’s spring practice

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

January 23, 2018 11:46 AM

It feels like football season just ended, but spring practice will starting soon enough. With that in mind, we picked five South Carolina football players who redshirted during the 2017 season who are worth watching this spring and next fall.

LB Davonne Bowen

South Carolina’s defensive coaches were very excited about Bowen’s signing specifically because of his quickness, but that didn’t translate into playing time for the 6-foot-1, 218-pound linebacker from Simpsonville. Head coach Will Muschamp started to mention Bowen’s name late in the season, indicating the player’s progress, and Bowen’s potential pass rush ability makes him worth watching.

S Jaylin Dickerson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

None of last year’s early enrollees drew more praise during spring practice from Muschamp than Dickerson, a 6-foot-1, 188-pound defensive back, but a shoulder injury forced surgery and a redshirt season. Dickerson is expected to be full strength again this spring, and the Gamecocks are looking to replace three starters in the secondary.

OL Eric Douglas

Versatility could put Douglas ahead of his fellow redshirt freshmen offensive line this spring. The 6-foot-4, 308-pound Charlotte product could play center or guard or tackle. With starting spots open at center and right guard due to the graduation of Alan Knott and Cory Helms, Douglas will get a long look this spring.

CB Tayvn Jackson

Jackson arrived on campus last fall and immediately looked like he was heading for playing time, but, like Dickerson, he suffered an injury at a critical time. Jackson suffered a severe hamstring pull that cost him the season, but he was working back into practice during bowl preparations and is expected to participate fully this spring, making him one to watch for a starting cornerback spot.

DL M.J. Webb

Another early enrollee, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound Webb will get an opportunity in the middle of the defensive line, where South Carolina needs help after the departure of Taylor Stallworth, Ulric Jones and Dante Sawyer. The Georgia native was a four-star defensive end prospect but has the girth to play inside at least at times.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Incident ongoing on medical park 0:39

Incident ongoing on medical park

Pause
Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club 1:51

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club

JT Davis talks the importance of 1968, year he moved to S.C. 1:27

JT Davis talks the importance of 1968, year he moved to S.C.

Drone footage of Raleigh’s winter wonderland snowfall 2:12

Drone footage of Raleigh’s winter wonderland snowfall

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

Frank Martin on South Carolina’s progress: ‘We’ve grown up some. I hope that continues.’ 1:43

Frank Martin on South Carolina’s progress: ‘We’ve grown up some. I hope that continues.’

From Gamecock to Patriot: Stephon Gilmore's trek to Super Bowl 1:05

From Gamecock to Patriot: Stephon Gilmore's trek to Super Bowl

Brad Brownell previews top 20 matchup with Virginia 3:22

Brad Brownell previews top 20 matchup with Virginia

Dramatic bodycam video shows police rescue dog from fire 1:15

Dramatic bodycam video shows police rescue dog from fire

Zion Williamson explains Coach K’s unique pitch, the art of in-game highlight dunks 1:53

Zion Williamson explains Coach K’s unique pitch, the art of in-game highlight dunks

  • South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

    The State's Josh Kendall reviews the South Carolina football team's bowl outlook.

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

View More Video