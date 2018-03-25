Gamecocks juggling defensive linemen to get numbers right

Spring football means a lot of math for South Carolina defensive line coach Lance Thompson. This is the time of year Thompson has to figure out how many defensive tackles and defensive ends he needs for the fall and how many more he has to develop to get to that target number.
The arithmetic changes each year for every college football team, and this year South Carolina finds itself needing more defensive tackles than defensive ends.
“When a big guy empties his tank on Saturday, it’s going to take him a shower, a couple meals and a good night’s rest before he can get going again, so you want to keep those guys fresh,” Thompson said.
Given that fact, South Carolina wants to rotate five or six defensive tackles each game this fall.
Never miss a local story.
“Six would be greedy. Five would be nice,” Thompson said. “Right now, I think we have three (tackles) who are really playing at a high level, at a level we can compete for a championship.”
Those three are Javon Kinlaw, Keir Thomas and Kobe Smith. The 265-pound Thomas was moved from defensive end, where he started 11 games last year, because of the need for bodies at the position.
“Keir is invaluable to us,” Thompson said. “Probably the toughest guy we have on the defensive line. He can play every position. Smart, tough. That kid has made tremendous strides in the last two years in terms of just being mature, his work ethic. I’m really happy.”
Early enrollee freshman Kingsley Enagbare also was moved from end to tackle after impressing his coaches early in spring practice.
“He’s a naturally instinctive guy, and he’s doing a really good job,” Thompson said. “He works hard. Football is important to him. He’s always got a positive attitude, willing to learn, willing to work. Then he’s got the measurables. He’s got an unbelievable skill set. He’s long. He’s got to get bigger. He’s got to get stronger. That will come in time.”
Along with Enagbare, sophomore Griffin Gentry, redshirt freshman M.J. Webb, early enrollee freshman Tyreek Johnson and incoming freshmen Rick Sandidge, Jesus Gibbs and Jabari Ellis will be looked at to fill those two to three vacant spots at defensive tackle.
At defensive end, South Carolina’s need is not so dire. Because defensive end is a slightly less taxing position than defensive tackle, Thompson is comfortable playing ends 40-50 snaps per game whereas he’d like to play tackles only 30-40 snaps per game. That means the Gamecocks would be good with a four-end rotation this fall.
Returning sack leader D.J. Wonnum has one of those spots locked up.
“You’ve got Danny Fennell. You’ve got Shameik Blackshear out there. You’ve got Aaron Sterling. You’ve got Brad Johnson. They are good football players and doing good jobs. I think a couple of them could be (the starter opposite Wonnum). We feel good about the guys we have as edge guys.”
Linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams also will take some of the defensive end snaps from the Buck position.
“We are getting there,” Thompson said. “We have done a good job recruiting and the kids have done a good job of coming in and working hard. It’s just a work in progress. You have to take it one day at a time, one game at a time.”
Comments