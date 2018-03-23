What South Carolina QBs coach Dan Werner thinks about freshman QB Dakereon Joyner. Dwayne McLemore
What South Carolina QBs coach Dan Werner thinks about freshman QB Dakereon Joyner. Dwayne McLemore
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

Dan Werner: 'It's definitely realistic' that Dakereon Joyner could play in 2018

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

March 23, 2018 11:09 AM

It’s too early to think about whether Dakereon Joyner might play for South Carolina this fall, but it’s not impossible, new Gamecocks quarterbacks coach Dan Werner said Friday.

“It’s definitely realistic. Nowadays, guys have to come in and play,” Werner said. “He’s a good athlete. He’s one of those guys you’ve got to kick him out because he’s over here too much (studying).”

Joyner was a four-star prospect out of Fort Dorchester High School and the state’s Mr. Football. He enrolled early at South Carolina in order to compete in spring practice this year.

“He’s going to work hard and try to learn everything,” said Werner, who was hired in the offseason to coach the Gamecocks quarterbacks. “If it gets to where we only use a limited role for him or whatever it is we have to do, we’ll make it work. He’s been really good. He’s smart and he really studies. If he had to be the guy then we would tweak some things and make it to where it fit where he does best.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

South Carolina QBs coach Dan Werner discusses how he is making his mark on the Gamecocks. Dwayne McLemore

Quarterback Dakereon Joyner signed with the South Carolina football team out of Fort Dorchester High in North Charleston, SC. Dwayne McLemoredmclemore@thestate.com

  Comments  