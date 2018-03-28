Here's what Gamecocks fans will, and more importantly won't, see in spring game

South Carolina fans expecting to see a totally different offense in Saturday’s spring game will leave disappointed, and there’s a reason for that.
“We’ve got an in-state opponent and an SEC East team in the first two weeks of the season,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said this week during his “Carolina Calls” radio show. “We are going to do what we do. We are not going to put anything on tape that you haven’t seen before.”
That doesn’t mean that South Carolina won’t run those same plays faster. New offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon has preached pace all spring, and tight end K.C. Crosby doesn’t expect him to slow it down Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium.
“I’m pretty sure we’ll move fast,” Crosby said. “We won’t show everything we have, but we’re going to move fast. That’s what Coach BMac how he is. That’s what he has instilled in us since he’s been the coordinator. We’re going to go real fast.”
South Carolina won’t split up its offense and defense in order to allow its starters on both sides of the ball to play against each other. The Gamecocks will have one kickoff to start the game and another to start the second half. They also will punt and kick field goals.
The game will kick off at noon and be televised on SEC Network. Admission is free and about 200 Gamecocks lettermen will participate in a flag football game on the field starting at 11 a.m. The gates will open at 10:30 a.m.
Free parking is available at the Key Road lot. The Fairgrounds lost and Gamecock Park will be open to the public for $10 parking.
