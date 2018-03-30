Five Things to Watch For in South Carolina spring game

The Gamecocks will have their annual spring football game, which is their 13th spring practice, Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium at noon. Admission is free and includes an alumni flag football game that starts at 11 a.m. Once the real game starts, here are five things fans should watch for:
Pace, pace, pace
South Carolina’s players and coaches have talked about nothing more than tempo this spring. The offense, under new coordinator Bryan McClendon, promises this is the year it finally picks up the pace, and several players have said fans can expect to see evidence of that Saturday. One thing to remember: Being a tempo team doesn’t mean always playing at a fast tempo. Watch for the Gamecocks to get lined up quickly and then decide whether to go fast or take their time.
Quarterback competition
Just kidding, there is no quarterback competition. Junior Jake Bentley will be the starter and every indication this spring has been that senior Michael Scarnecchia has solidified his hold on the backup job. The fun Saturday will be watching redshirt freshman Jay Urich and early enrollee freshman Dakereon Joyner. Head coach Will Muschamp is expected to make both players live during the game, meaning they can be tackled unlike Bentley and Scarnecchia, who will be strictly off limits to the defense. Urich and Joyner are both very athletic, meaning one or both of them will make a play and have a long scramble that energizes the crowd at some point.
Secondary strength
All spring it has seemed like there are more defensive backs on the sideline than on the field. Jamyest Williams (shoulder), Jaylin Dickerson (shoulder), Tayvn Jackson (hamstring) and Antoine Wilder (elbow) have missed all of spring and won’t play in the game. That, combined with a general lack of depth at the position, has made for a patchwork spring. Saturday will be a chance for players like Javon Charleston, currently working at first-team safety, to make an impression before the rest of the backfield gets healthy and summer reserves arrive.
Defensive line rotation
South Carolina’s defensive line, with the notable exception of tackle Javon Kinlaw, will be smaller than it was a year ago. That means the Gamecocks coaches are getting creative to take advantage of the group’s athleticism. As a result, fans shouldn’t get too tied to seeing one player in one place all the time. D.J. Wonnum, the team’s best pass rusher, will play both defensive end and buck this year, giving him the ability to stay on the field in more situations. Keir Thomas has been moved exclusively to tackle but will be on the end of the line when South Carolina is a 3-4 set. Several young defensive ends have been moved to tackle as the Gamecocks look to emphasize quickness.
Who will catch the passes?
Muschamp has bemoaned the health of his wide receivers corps and the effect it is having on the timing of the passing game. Deebo Samuel (leg, foot) won’t play Saturday. Nor will Randrecous Davis (groin) or Chad Terrell (knee). Bryan Edwards (shoulder) has been banged up but is expected to play. Edwards, Shi Smith and OrTre Smith will get a lot of targets Saturday, but watch for how many balls go to tight ends Jacob August and K.C. Crosby, too.
