South Carolina Jamyest Williams might play safety or nickel in 2018.
Position coach talks Jamyest Williams, nickel vs. safety

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

March 30, 2018 10:47 AM

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp’s declaration that Jamyest Williams is a safety for the Gamecocks now caused some stir this week. However, Gamecocks assistant coach Kyle Krantz explained Friday that just because Williams is called a safety doesn’t mean he won’t still be playing some nickel.

“We like to get a lot of our guys to be trained in a number of positions,” said Kyle Krantz, who was hired this offseason as South Carolina’s 10th assistant coach and is working with the team nickel backs and strong side linebackers. “Jam has proven he can help us at nickel. He’s shown that he can do it, and he’s a safety as well. We are going to get as many guys in there and teach them the defense and go.”

Williams, a 5-foot-8, 175-pound sophomore who is sitting out spring practice following shoulder surgery, started six games at nickel last year. He recorded 38 tackles and two interceptions.

The Gamecocks have tried seven players at the nickel position this season, Krantz said, including Keisean Nixon, Javon Charleston and Kenneth Coleman.

“You really want a hybrid,” Krantz said. “You want someone who can cover like a corner and will like a safety. He’s going to be down in the box. Sometimes he’s playing man-to-man. It’s a unique skill set, but we’ve got some guys on our roster who can do it.”

