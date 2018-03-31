Steve Spurrier back on field at Williams-Brice Stadium

Steve Spurrier returned to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

In town to play in the McDaniels Golf Classic, the former South Carolina head coach came to the Gamecocks' spring game. Spurrier visited with former players during the alumni tag football game before the actual game, spending 15 minutes with former quarterback Stephen Garcia.

Spurrier and Garcia joked about the fact that Garcia was making on his second spring game appearance with the Gamecocks. During his collegiate career, Garcia was suspended for all but one spring game. Garcia threw a long touchdown pass to Michael Flint on his first pass of the spring game.

Spurrier is the all-time winningest coach at both South Carolina and Florida. He was 86-49 at South Carolina from 2005-2015 and posted an SEC East title and three consecutive 11-win seasons with the Gamecocks.

"They haven't taken my name off the wall over there," Spurrier said, pointing to a decorated ramp in Williams-Brice. "That's nice to have my name up there for most wins.

"I tell you what, I think Will Muschamp can have the most wins here someday. South Carolina's got all the facilities in place now. It's just a matter of getting it going. They recruit well. He's got a bunch of good recruiters, excellent assistant coaches. They got a chance to really do some good stuff."

He currently serves as a consultant at Florida, where he won the 1966 Heisman Trophy as the Gators quarterback.

"I pull for Florida every game," Spurrier said. "I pull for South Carolina in every game but one."

Spurrier’s wife, Jerri, who recently spent eight days in the hospital after suffering a ruptured appendix, made the trip to Columbia with him and visited with players and USC staffers on the field.

Spurrier was involved in the spring game itself as well. He entered the game and was on the receiving end of what he once coined the "off the bench" play, but he couldn't catch a pass from quarterback Michael Scarnecchia.