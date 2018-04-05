South Carolina lineman: 'We can be one of the best in the nation'

South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford has made it clear he’s not going to make any predictions about how good his group could be this fall. Sophomore guard Sadarius Hutcherson has no such qualms.
“I feel like we can be one of the best offensive lines in the nation honestly,” Hutcherson said. “The way we’re improving right now, the way we’re playing this spring, I really feel like we can be on top.”
That hasn’t been the case in recent years. In head coach Will Muschamp’s first two seasons, the Gamecocks finished 13th and 14th in yards per carry, a key indicator of offensive line play.
“It’s a work in progress,” Wolford said of his unit. “We’re trending in that direction. I’m not going to put a prediction on when we’re going to be dominate on the line of scrimmage, but that’s our goal.”
