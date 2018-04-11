Statues take time, but USC ready to accelerate this honor for Gamecock greats

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner would support erecting a statue of former women’s basketball star A'ja Wilson, but there will be red tape to navigate before that can happen, he told The State this week.
“I don’t know that you would get anybody to say they’re against A’ja having a statue,” Tanner said. “Maybe so but I would anticipate that everybody thinks that’s a great idea. That possibility certainly does exist, but there is proper procedure we will have to go through.”
What will be coming sooner than a statue is another form of recognition for standout Gamecocks of the past.
“I think we’re years behind in retiring jerseys,” Tanner said.
In that spirit, he has been having conversations with his senior staff in the last two months about what athletes across all sports should have their jerseys retired, and he expects several athletes to be honored that way in the coming academic year.
“I’m a big advocate of retiring jerseys,” said Tanner, whose own No. 1 jersey has been retired by the USC baseball team he led to back-to-back national titles.
South Carolina athletics department policy distinguishes between retiring jerseys and retiring numbers. Four former members of the USC football team – George Rogers (No. 38), Sterling Sharpe (No. 2), Steve Wadiak (No. 37) and Mike Johnson (No. 56) – have had their numbers retired, but the athletic department has since changed its rules so that players can be recognized without taking their numbers out of circulation.
“Those discussions have been occurring in the last month with our senior staff, and I think that you’re going to see more jerseys being retired in the next academic year,” Tanner said.
There is a five-year waiting period for retiring a USC jersey that begins at the end of the player’s final season. The earliest Wilson’s jersey can be retired is spring 2023.
As for a statue of Wilson, that could take longer, Tanner indicated. The possibility has been raised twice in the last month, first by the only athlete who currently has a statue on campus, Heisman Trophy winning running back Rogers, who endorsed the idea of Wilson joining him in bronze, and then by head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley.
“We need an A’ja Wilson statue right outside of here,” Staley told a crowd gathered this week outside Colonial Life Arena to honor Wilson.
Wilson led the Gamecocks to their first ever national championship in women's basketball in the 2016-2017 season and this past season averaged 22.6 points and 11.8 rebounds on the way to earning every national player of the year award handed out in the postseason, along with SEC player of the year and SEC defensive player of the year.
Staley pledged $100,000 of her own money toward funding the project. While funding will be part of the issue, there are other hurdles to cross, Tanner said.
“I would tell you that it’s a possibility that certainly exists,” he said. “There are informal channels to go through and board of trustees approval to go through. There are approvals that have to be vetted out, but I think the possibility does exist.”
Retired Numbers in USC sports history
Football
Sterling Sharpe – No. 2
Steve Wadiak – No. 37
George Rogers – No. 38
Mike Johnson – No. 56
Retired Jerseys in USC sports history
Men’s Basketball
Alex English – No. 22
Kevin Joyce – No. 43
B.J. McKie – No. 3
John Roche – No. 11
Grady Wallace – No. 42
Women's basketball
Sheila Foster – No. 53
Shannon Johnson – No. 14
Martha Parker – No. 13
Baseball
Ray Tanner – No. 1
