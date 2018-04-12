Numbers not pretty for Gamecocks running game, which explains some things

Since being hired in December of 2015, South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp has been harping about his team’s ability to run the football. Here’s why: Only one team in the Southeastern Conference has averaged fewer yards per rushing attempt in the last decade than the Gamecocks.
South Carolina is averaging 4 yards per carry the last 10 years, which ranks 13th in the league, ahead of only Vanderbilt (3.91), and the correlation between yards per carry and the conference title is clear. The average finish of the SEC champion in yards per carry the last 10 years is 2.3. Only once in that time has the SEC champion finished outside the top four in the conference in yards per carry (Alabama, sixth, 2015). Four times, the champ has finished first (Georgia, 2017; Auburn, 2013; Auburn, 2010; Florida, 2008).
On the flip side, South Carolina has finished last in the conference in yards per carry four times in the last 10 years – 2016, 2012, 2009 and 2008. No other team in the league has done it as many times. Only once in that time span has South Carolina finished in the top half of the SEC in yards per carry (2011, third).
In Muschamp’s two seasons, the Gamecocks have finished 12th and 14th in the conference in yards per carry. South Carolina returns its top three running backs from the 2017 team – A.J. Turner (5.4 ypc), Ty’Son Williams (5 ypc) and Rico Dowdle (3.8 ypc).
Last Ten Years
1. Alabama 5.278
2. Auburn 4.985
3. Texas A&M 4.96
4. LSU 4.837
5. Georgia 4.828
6. Mississippi State 4.644
7. Missouri 4.59
8. Mississippi 4.456
9. Arkansas 4.462
10. Florida 4.361
11. Kentucky 4.308
12. Tennessee 4.064
13. South Carolina 4.004
14. Vanderbilt 3.910
2017
Georgia 5.79
Alabama 5.73
Missouri 5.18
Mississippi State 5.16
LSU 4.79
Auburn 4.76
Arkansas 4.36
Mississippi 4.34
Kentucky 4.31
Florida 4.30
Texas A&M 4.00
South Carolina 3.92
Vanderbilt 3.70
Tennessee 3.41
2016
LSU 6.09
Alabama 5.75
Texas A&M 5.69
Mississippi State 5.63
Auburn 5.47
Kentucky 5.44
Tennessee 5.16
Missouri 4.92
Georgia 4.66
Vanderbilt 4.30
Mississippi 4.25
Arkansas 4.13
Florida 3.69
South Carolina 3.68
2015
LSU 6.10
Georgia 5.14
Mississippi 5.14
Arkansas 5.01
Tennessee 4.71
Alabama 4.67
Kentucky 4.66
South Carolina 4.39
Mississippi State 4.39
Auburn 4.35
Texas A&M 4.35
Vanderbilt 3.75
Missouri 3.49
Florida 3.48
2014
Georgia 6.04
Auburn 5.47
Mississippi State 5.24
Alabama 5.10
Arkansas 5.09
LSU 4.70
Texas A&M 4.63
Missouri 4.62
South Carolina 4.37
Florida 4.36
Mississippi 4.25
Kentucky 4.14
Tennessee 3.63
Vanderbilt 3.42
2013
Auburn 6.30
Alabama 5.80
Missouri 5.66
Arkansas 5.28
Texas A&M 5.17
LSU 5.03
Tennessee 4.92
South Carolina 4.80
Mississippi State 4.69
Mississippi 4.68
Georgia 4.55
Kentucky 4.12
Florida 3.63
Vanderbilt 3.59
2012
Texas A&M 5.90
Alabama 5.59
Georgia 4.87
Tennessee 4.66
Florida 4.53
Mississippi State 4.42
LSU 4.28
Vanderbilt 4.13
Kentucky 4.13
Mississippi 4.09
Auburn 4.07
Arkansas 3.88
Missouri 3.67
South Carolina 3.67
2011
Alabama 5.49
LSU 4.80
South Carolina 4.52
Mississippi State 4.44
Auburn 4.42
Arkansas 4.33
Vanderbilt 4.30
Florida 3.96
Georgia 3.95
Kentucky 3.48
Mississippi 3.36
Tennessee 2.76
2010
Auburn 6.12
Alabama 5.09
Mississippi 5.02
Arkansas 4.60
Kentucky 4.56
Mississippi State 4.53
LSU 4.53
Florida 4.13
South Carolina 4.14
Georgia 4.07
Vanderbilt 3.96
Tennessee 3.48
2009
Florida 5.59
Alabama 5.01
Auburn 5.01
Mississippi State 4.87
Mississippi 4.78
Georgia 4.68
Kentucky 4.51
Arkansas 4.34
Tennessee 4.30
Vanderbilt 4.26
LSU 3.67
South Carolina 3.62
2008
Florida 5.94
Mississippi 4.65
Alabama 4.55
Georgia 4.53
LSU 4.38
Kentucky 3.73
Vanderbilt 3.69
Tennessee 3.61
Arkansas 3.60
Auburn 3.50
Mississippi State 3.07
South Carolina 2.93
