Where does Mel Kiper think Skai Moore will be taken in NFL Draft?

Former South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore likely will be picked in the “fourth to fifth” round of next week’s NFL Draft, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper said Wednesday.
“Skai is productive, a little undersized, obviously he’ll be outside unless he gains weight,” Kiper said.
Moore led the Gamecocks in tackles all four seasons he played, becoming the 15th player in history to achieve that feat, and he also tied the school’s career interceptions record with 14. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Florida native notched 353 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his career.
“Just finds the ball and stays on his feet,” Kiper said. “Could be a three-down linebacker.”
Comments