Scouting spring games: How South Carolina tries to keep secrets

The SEC Network has changed many things in college football’s most passionate conference. One of those things is how coaches approach their spring games.

Always wary of showing too much in a practice or scrimmage that is open to the public, coaches are extra cautious now that the conference’s television network broadcasts every team’s game. At least Will Muschamp is.

“If you’re doing anything differently schematically, probably don’t put that on tape,” Muschamp said. “We didn’t put anything that was new or different that someone hasn’t already seen (in the Gamecocks spring game). That would be the only thing different.”

Even though Muschamp believes every other SEC coach is probably doing the same thing, he and his staff still tape and scout every other team’s game.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“Might as well,” he said. “I’m in the office anyway.”

Muschamp watches not so much for plays but for what weaknesses an offense or defense might be trying to attack in a scrimmage.

“Different plays and different schemes that work against each other,” Muschamp said. “When you go against each other all the time you kind of know some of the issues you create for them.”

Every SEC team has now completed its spring practice.