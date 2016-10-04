Practice begins with three seniors taking leadership roles

0:59 Sindarius Thornwell: Gamecocks could be NCAA tournament team Pause

5:07 Frank Martin speaks ahead of USC basketball's Costa Rica trip

0:34 Scouting report: USC men's basketball freshman Khadim Gueye

0:38 Scouting report: USC men's basketball freshman Hassani Gravett

1:17 Sindarius Thornwell healthy, playing in SC Pro Am

3:37 Frank Martin talks about his roster for the upcoming season

1:57 Frank Martin talks about Michael Carrera and the NBA

6:10 Frank Martin speaks about recruiting class, updates suspensions

5:36 South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin talks new assistant, new point guard

0:52 Frank Martin: Wife wasn't going to let him leave South Carolina