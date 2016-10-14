Junior Ran Tut
South Carolina coach Frank Martin discusses the issue surrounding athletes choosing not to stand during the national anthem.
South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin says guard depth might mean the Gamecocks will look different as the 2016-17 season gets under way.
South Carolina senior Sindarius Thornwell on what's different on this year's Gamecocks basketball team.
Frank Martin and the South Carolina men's basketball team are poised to embark on a Costa Rica foreign tour.
South Carolina men's basketball freshman Khadim Gueye is 7-foot-1 and played high school Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Fla.
South Carolina men's basketball freshman Hassani Gravett is a 6-foot-2 native of Villa Rica, Ga., who played this past season at Pensacola State College in Florida.
South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell is among the Gamecocks playing in this summer's SC Pro Am basketball league.
South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin talks about his roster for the upcoming season.