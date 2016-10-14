Rakym Felder

Freshman Maik Kotsar
Sophomore Hassani Gravett
Junior Ran Tut
Freshman Ran Tut
South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin says guard depth might mean the Gamecocks will look different as the 2016-17 season gets under way.
Frank Martin discusses his three seniors: Justin McKie, Duane Notice and Sindarius Thornwell.
South Carolina senior Sindarius Thornwell on what's different on this year's Gamecocks basketball team.
Frank Martin and the South Carolina men's basketball team are poised to embark on a Costa Rica foreign tour.
South Carolina men's basketball freshman Khadim Gueye is 7-foot-1 and played high school Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Fla.
South Carolina men's basketball freshman Hassani Gravett is a 6-foot-2 native of Villa Rica, Ga., who played this past season at Pensacola State College in Florida.