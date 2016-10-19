Best of Gamecock social media: The Shaw daddy-daughter breakfast

The only thing to say, #Gawwwwwww
Game day chocolate chip pancakes. #FeedDaBears pic.twitter.com/II20AQDZlE— Connor Shaw (@cmshaw8) October 16, 2016
So international
Look who it is @TiffMitch25 over in Russia!! pic.twitter.com/qhmLvhR0Yq— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) October 16, 2016
Yeah Elliott, we feel you
How I feel about bye week:/ pic.twitter.com/pka6F42Vi6— Elliott fry (@elliott_fry22) October 16, 2016
Ray, can you come back to officiate?
She said yes !— Ray Tanner (@RayTannerSC) October 15, 2016
Lucky man pic.twitter.com/lsP4LxJqC1
Not trying to come in quietly
I'll be a SEC starter next season.. I got no worries ‼️— Javon Kinlaw (@9_thegreat) October 17, 2016
Just gunning for a red card
I don't think I can play soccer. I'm so ready to push people out the way!— Anya Martin (@AnyaMartin23) October 16, 2016
Just a couple Gamecocks, saying hi
." name="spellmarker842" style="border-bottom-width:2px; border-bottom-style:dotted; border-bottom-color:red">https://twitter.com/GamecockBasebll">@GamecockBasebll is well-repped in " name="spellmarker845" style="border-bottom-width:2px; border-bottom-style:dotted; border-bottom-color:red">https://twitter.com/MLBazFallLeague">@MLBazFallLeague — here are @TannerEnglish3 & @ggreiner21 at today's Surprise/Salt River game #AFL25 pic.twitter.com/RUq33qwDi2— Bobby DeMuro (@BobbyDeMuro) October 18, 2016
Gerald Dixon Jr. misses his guy
Once again @elliott_fry22 would have made that kick! They don't make kickers like him anymore!— Gerald Dixon Jr. (@DixonJr92) October 15, 2016
Gamecocks giving back
Cam on fall break delivered hunger busters to kids still home from aftermath of Hurricane Matthew " name="spellmarker899" style="border-bottom-width:2px; border-bottom-style:dotted; border-bottom-color:red">https://twitter.com/hashtag/geekathlete?src=hash">#geekathlete " name="spellmarker901" style="border-bottom-width:2px; border-bottom-style:dotted; border-bottom-color:red">https://twitter.com/hashtag/gamecocksfootball?src=hash">#gamecocksfootball #BigCam61 pic.twitter.com/FotD4Vhw3A— Randall Johnson (@hoopnupe) October 16, 2016
Future connection
Good to see my boy @Check1_ after the game! Can't wait to be throwing to him! #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/T5MkqkAdvK— Jay Urich (@UrichJay) October 14, 2016
Comments