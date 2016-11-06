Thornwell leads Gamecocks past Wolves

Sindarius Thornwell scored 34 as South Carolina floored the gas pedal in the second half of a 107-89 exhibition win over Newberry on Sunday.
The Wolves, who run and shoot 3-pointers, made it very interesting in the first half but a Thornwell-led 11-2 run to start the second put the Gamecocks up by double digits. USC never let it get close and cruised to the finish.
Duane Notice (17) and P.J. Dozier (17) joined Thornwell in double figures. The Gamecocks start the season at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Louisiana Tech.
A complete story will be posted shortly.
