Photos: South Carolina defeats Newberry in exhibition

South Carolina's Duane Notice (10) drives to the basket as Newberry's Sikander Nielsen (5) defends during the second half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Maik Kotsar (21) and South Carolina's Hassani Gravett (2) pressure Newberry's D.J. Copeland (20) during the first half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Maik Kotsar (21) pressures Newberry's Gerald Evans (0) during the first half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's PJ Dozier (15) is pressured by Newberry's Rob Valentine (4) during the second half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's PJ Dozier (15) shoots as Newberry's Jamaal Satisfield (12) defends during the second half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's PJ Dozier (15) shoots as Newberry's Marshall Lange (3) defends during the second half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell (0) shoots during the second half of action in an exhibition game against Newberry at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Duane Notice (10) blocks a shot by Newberry's D.J. Copeland (20) during the second half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's TeMarcus Blanton (5) grabs a pass intended for Newberry's Marshall Lange (3) during the second half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's PJ Dozier (15) passes around Newberry's Quaman Burton (2) during the first half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Hassani Gravett (2) shoots as Newberry's Musah Sackor (1) pressures during the first half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell (0) shoots as Newberry's Quaman Burton (2) pressures during the first half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Duane Notice (10) grabs a loose ball from Newberry's Sikander Nielsen (5) during the first half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Hassani Gravett (2) goes for a shot during the second half of action in an exhibition game against Newberry at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Duane Notice (10) grabs a loose ball from Newberry's Sikander Nielsen (5) and Newberry's Quaman Burton (2) during the first half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's PJ Dozier (15) drives the ball as Newberry's Jamaal Satisfield (12) and Newberry's Gerald Evans (0) pressure during the second half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
Newberry's Sikander Nielsen (5) shoots as South Carolina's Khadim Gueye (12) defends during the second half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's head coach Frank Martin talks to his team during the first half of action in an exhibition game against Newberry at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Hassani Gravett (2) drives between Newberry's Gerald Evans (0) and Newberry's Mason Spease (22) during the first half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's PJ Dozier (15) keeps an eye on Newberry's Gerald Evans (0) during the first half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell (0) shoots as Newberry's Gerald Evans (0) defends during the first half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Duane Notice (10) drives as Newberry's Sikander Nielsen (5) defends during the first half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's PJ Dozier (15) shoots as Newberry's Rob Valentine (4) defends during the first half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Hassani Gravett (2) drives around Newberry's Mason Spease (22) during the first half of action in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.
