Gamecocks handle Holy Cross

Sindarius Thornwell scored 20 points and PJ Dozier added 15 to lead South Carolina to an 81-49 victory over Holy Cross on Sunday evening at Colonial Life Arena in the first game of the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational.
The Gamecocks played 12 players, including previously suspended freshman Rakym Felder.
Thornwell was 4-of-6 on three-pointers and added five rebounds with no turnovers. Dozier was 3-of-6 from long range as the Gamecocks finished 12-of-24 from beyond the arc.
The Crusaders made the NCAA Tournament last season and had senior returners Robert Champion and Malachi Alexander back. They stayed within striking distance until South Carolina used a 13-3 run late in the half to lead 44-32 at the break. The lead was never less than double-digits the rest of the way.
The Gamecocks (2-0) will play its third game in five days when they host Monmouth on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.
#ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/G9KWEIPIl6— Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) November 14, 2016
Comments